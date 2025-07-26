Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,398 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 182.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 168.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

MBIN opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.28. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

