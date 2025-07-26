Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 36,744 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Natural Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 796.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

UNFI stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

