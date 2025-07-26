Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 24,493 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 751.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RHP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.46%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

