Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 828 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDGL. UBS Group upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $443.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.63.

MDGL stock opened at $298.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.62 and its 200 day moving average is $312.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of -1.05. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.63 and a 1-year high of $377.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.38% and a negative return on equity of 50.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 26,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.47, for a total value of $9,252,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 187,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,156,859.08. This represents a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Taub sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.47, for a total value of $9,347,160.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 461,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,965,222.68. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,377 shares of company stock worth $21,316,969. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

