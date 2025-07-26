First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Chemed by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 71.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 108.4% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $469.08 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a 52 week low of $449.01 and a 52 week high of $623.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.97.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $866,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total value of $864,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,197 shares in the company, valued at $58,335,010.65. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,450 in the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

