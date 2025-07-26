Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXSM. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $100.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.46. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $139.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,674.52. The trade was a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $395,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,316.89. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,437 shares of company stock worth $9,834,215. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

