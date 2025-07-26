Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 807.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

