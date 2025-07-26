Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPX Technologies stock opened at $180.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $183.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 19.67%. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the sale, the director owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

