Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 780.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Willis Lease Finance

In other news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $483,034.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 196,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,467,301.81. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 7,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $1,058,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 100,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,626,321.60. This trade represents a 6.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,895 shares of company stock worth $5,488,698. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $235.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.74.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.21%.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

