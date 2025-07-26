First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVI. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $26.50.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

