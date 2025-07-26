Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Limbach worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Limbach by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Limbach by 8.9% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Limbach by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Limbach

In other news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,607,388.73. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Up 7.1%

Limbach stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.82. Limbach had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMB shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Limbach from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Limbach from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Limbach currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

