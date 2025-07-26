Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 4.4% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $811.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $769.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $771.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.