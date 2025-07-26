First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of -0.52. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $32.13.

The Allianzim U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (DECW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DECW was launched on Nov 30, 2022 and is managed by Allianz.

