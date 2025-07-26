First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,922 Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $27.61 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.64.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

