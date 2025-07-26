First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 374 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,724 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 972,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $121,329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 389,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,079,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the period.

SMH opened at $287.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $293.53.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

