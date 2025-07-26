Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 15,232 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,232 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $19,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,611.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 214,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,202,000 after acquiring an additional 202,425 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 57.9% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 73.4% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $2,497,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL opened at $434.72 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.41. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

