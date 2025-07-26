DE Burlo Group Inc. Decreases Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $392.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $393.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $351.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.