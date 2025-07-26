DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after buying an additional 44,269,572 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,900. The trade was a 96.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $2,890,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 582,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,757,056. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,177,878 shares of company stock valued at $119,281,861. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.94. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.