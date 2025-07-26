RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Position Raised by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,191. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE RTX opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $157.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.81. The company has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.