Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $508,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $917,523,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,521 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,670 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,729,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,465,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of KMI opened at $27.40 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

