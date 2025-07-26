Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.70, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,091,767.60. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $547,653.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,356.65. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,342 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,857. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $223.53 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $263.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.82, a P/E/G ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.92.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

