Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 335,532 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC cut its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 516,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,532 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $17,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,560 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

