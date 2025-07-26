GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.75.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $316.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

