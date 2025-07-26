SAM Advisors LLC Has $82.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SAM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 31.1% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $82,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,479,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 605,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,418,000 after acquiring an additional 426,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VTI opened at $313.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $313.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.25.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.