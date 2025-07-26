HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 67,840 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.