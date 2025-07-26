Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 21,662 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,662 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $16,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $695.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $714.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $709.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,204,250. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.