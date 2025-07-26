Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 106.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $160.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.27. Hess Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $161.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hess from $146.58 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

