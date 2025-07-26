Phoenix Financial Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. trimmed its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,442 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 33.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $88.27 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.03. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.