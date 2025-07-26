Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 105,894 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of State Street worth $17,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in State Street by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in State Street by 61.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $1,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of STT opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $113.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STT

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.