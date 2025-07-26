Phoenix Financial Ltd. Acquires Shares of 180,094 Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLG. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the first quarter valued at $35,669,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $885,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

Flagstar Financial Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of Flagstar Financial stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend

Flagstar Financial ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.33 million. Flagstar Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLG shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLG

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.