Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Centene by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,039 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 163,462 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

