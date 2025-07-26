Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $462,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 201.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 48.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 164.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of APTV opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

About Aptiv



Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

