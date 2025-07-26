Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 619 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 619 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 89,376.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,867,000 after acquiring an additional 477,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,268,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,970,000 after buying an additional 67,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,369,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $489.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $453.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.31 and a 12 month high of $571.41.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

