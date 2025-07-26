Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 27,782 Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,782 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Bank raised its stake in Cameco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 43,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Cameco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Cameco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 5.0% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price target on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

