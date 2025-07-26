ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML). In a filing disclosed on July 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ASML stock on June 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 7/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 7/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 6/25/2025.

ASML Stock Down 1.9%

ASML stock opened at $711.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $765.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $727.39. The company has a market cap of $279.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $945.05.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 147.1% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. DZ Bank downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

