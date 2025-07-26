Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 5,003 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 29,756 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 137,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 74,684 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

