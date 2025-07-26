Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,230 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.15% of PowerFleet worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIOT. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,778,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after buying an additional 303,004 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,724,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,240 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIOT opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $609.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price target on PowerFleet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on PowerFleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

