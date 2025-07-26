Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 365,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,199,000 after acquiring an additional 108,582 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 608,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,248 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,332 shares of company stock worth $4,540,285. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $212.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.