Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 31 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $711.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $717.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

