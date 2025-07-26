Equitable Trust Co. Sells 99 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day moving average of $185.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.40.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

