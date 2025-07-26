Equitable Trust Co. Sells 13,199 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of KHC opened at $28.68 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

