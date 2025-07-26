Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,825 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.70 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 9.21%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

