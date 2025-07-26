Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 234 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,331 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $495.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $177.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.05.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

