Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 137 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $127.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

