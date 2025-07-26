Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,535 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.10% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $14,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

