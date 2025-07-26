Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 761.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Fiserv by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI opened at $142.00 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.22 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.