KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,739 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.10% of KE worth $25,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of KE by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,847,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,902 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in KE by 12.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,915,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,659,000 after buying an additional 1,707,067 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in KE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,261,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,433,000 after buying an additional 392,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in KE by 111,822,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,182,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,978,000 after buying an additional 11,182,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,155,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,228,000 after acquiring an additional 194,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.76. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $26.05.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

