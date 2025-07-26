Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 12,483 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,483 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 39,285.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Progressive by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Progressive by 12,110.3% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after buying an additional 1,238,402 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,983,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,433,722,000 after buying an additional 915,643 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,480,677,000 after buying an additional 710,684 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $250.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.96. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $208.13 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $1,041,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,829.82. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $313,633.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,354 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,669.16. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,972 shares of company stock worth $11,764,581 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

