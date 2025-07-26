Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases Shares of 1,991,397 Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,991,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,292,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.02% of Amplitude as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Amplitude by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,189,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,951,000 after buying an additional 447,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 223,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after buying an additional 52,033 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 8,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $106,189.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,152 shares in the company, valued at $988,608.48. This trade represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erica Schultz sold 7,500 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 107,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,019.36. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,911 shares of company stock worth $825,102. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Trading Up 0.2%

Amplitude stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

