Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.06% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $19,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of DNA opened at $13.96 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $816.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.35). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 52.35% and a negative net margin of 198.84%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

